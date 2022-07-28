Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

MLB Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter isn’t just a Yankee legend, he’s a businessman, father, husband, and now his life is the subject of “The Captain,” a seven-part ESPN docuseries.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause talked with Derek about his life at home, the series, and his latest venture, partnering with veteran ecommerce entrepreneur and UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and hockey icon Wayne Gretzky to introduce the athleticwear brand Greatness Wins.

Derek and his wife Hannah just celebrated six years of marriage. Katie asked if there is a secret to making their marriage work.

Jeter insisted, “I don't know if there's a secret but we've had a lot going on [over] six years. We’ve got three kids under 5 years old. You know, I lived in Tampa for 20-plus years. Shortly after we got married, we moved to Miami. I had a career change. And then, you know, she signed up for me being retired and ultimately, I don't think I'll ever retire because you are always doing something. It’s just finding time for the two of you.”

Sharing what it is like with three daughters under 5, he said, “The mornings are early… getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know… I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me.”

Jeter said his girls have no clue their dad is an icon! “They have no idea… Well, my oldest will be 5 in a couple of weeks. Yeah, 3 and a half, 7 months. So they have no idea. They know that I played for the Yankees. You know, they see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea and I like it that way.”

Gushing over being a girl dad, he said, “I always said this during my career, I have the utmost respect for players who were able to have families while they played. I was very selfish. It was all about me and my career and I just wasn't able to do it, but now it's, it's the greatest blessing I've ever had. You know coming home and, they could care less how your day went… Most days, they're happy to see you… It’s just been a wonderful experience.”

Giving viewers a glimpse of his life with “The Captain,” he said, “I wanted to film the potential Hall of Fame call that I was going to get to be inducted and then it turned into I wanted to film the induction ceremony because I wanted to share it with my girls when they got older… I had never really throughout my career had a chance to reflect on my career. It was always what's next. And this really gave me a chance to look back and give my perspective at the time. You know, how I handle things. Why I did things the way I chose to do it, and then also, as you get later in the documentary, how to look at things now.”

Now he is launching Greatness Wins, saying, “We wanted to take the quality of athletic apparel to the next level. I think from a performance perspective, and I think we were able to do that and we're excited with the end product.”

Explaining the name of the brand, he said, “I think a lot of times people view greatness as an ultimate goal… I tend to look at it as a mindset. And you know, there's all different types of athletes out there… But I think in order to achieve success in anything, you have to have that mindset.”

Jeter said he is “very involved” in the design process.