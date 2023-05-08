Instagram

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter just welcomed their fourth child!

The retired baseball player announced the news on Twitter, revealing they secretly welcomed a baby boy.

He posted a graphic revealing his son’s name is Kaius Green Jeter and that he was born May 5. Jeter wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world lil man!!!”

The couple wed in 2016 and are already the parents of daughters Bella, 5, Story, 4, and River, 17 months.

Last year, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jeter about being a dad.

He said at the time, “My oldest is in kindergarten... I am in charge of sight words. I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember doing sight words in kindergarten, so these kids are much more advanced than I was when I was growing up."

Jeter pointed out that all of his girls are "all completely different."

Does he encourage his kids to play baseball? Derek answered, “I want them to play sports because I think you learn a lot of lessons, you know, teamwork and work ethic and setting goals. I think those are things you learn, but I would never push my kids to play sports. My dad didn’t push me. I just want them to find something they’re passionate about and support them. They have their different interests; they are not necessarily in sports at this particular moment. I think once their friends start playing, they'll get into it.”