Celebrity News September 09, 2023
Robin Roberts & Amber Laign Are Married! (And Their Dog Announced It)
Robin Roberts and longtime love Amber Laign are married!
And it wasn't a little birdie who told us, but a little doggie.
The newlyweds announced their relationship-status change by posting an image to their dog Lil Man Lukas' Instagram account. In the pic, Lukas wears a bowtie, and the caption is: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?......yes....married!!!"
The "GMA" host and her massage therapist wife got hitched Friday in Farmington, Connecticut, after confirming in early 2023 that they would soon exchange vows.
In March, Robin, 62, teared up talking about her impending nuptials with Amber, 49, to "Extra's" Tommy DiDario, saying, "I never thought I would be planning not just a wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay, especially older, you think that's never gonna happen. You're never gonna have the wedding, you're never gonna have the honeymoon. And so now, to be talking about it, and [for] it [to] be so embraced by folks... it's quite special.
Congrats to the brides!