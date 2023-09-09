Robin Roberts & Amber Laign Are Married! (And Their Dog Announced It)

In March, Robin, 62, teared up talking about her impending nuptials with Amber, 49, to "Extra's" Tommy DiDario, saying, "I never thought I would be planning not just a wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay, especially older, you think that's never gonna happen. You're never gonna have the wedding, you're never gonna have the honeymoon. And so now, to be talking about it, and [for] it [to] be so embraced by folks... it's quite special.