Robin Roberts Shares Pics & Video from Her Wedding: 'Honeymoon, Here We Come!'

"Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts just had her dream wedding at 62, and she can't stop sharing her joy!

Roberts exchanged "I dos" with longtime love (19 years!) Amber Laign, 49, Friday, and she took to Instagram Sunday to share two gorgeous photos by Chris J. Evans from the ceremony, revealing both women looking regal in white.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!" she raved. "We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

The photos earned well-wishes from many famous names, including "Extra's" Tommy DiDario, Gio Benitez, Ali Wentworth, Barbara Corcoran, Ava Duvernay, Ana Navarro, David Muir, Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts, Mariska Hargitay and more.

She also shared a little proof of what she was talking about with the dancing, a fun video of her siblings jamming to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It."

"One of many highlights, my siblings surprising us with their song choice before their toast! (Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!)" she observed.

The newlyweds initially announced their relationship-status change by posting an image to their dog Lil Man Lukas' Instagram account. In the pic, Lukas wears a bowtie, and the caption is: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?......yes....married!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "GMA" host and her massage therapist wife got hitched in Farmington, Connecticut, after confirming in early 2023 that they would soon exchange vows.

In March, Robin teared up talking about her impending nuptials with Amber, 49, to "Extra's" Tommy DiDario, saying, "I never thought I would be planning not just a wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay, especially older, you think that's never gonna happen. You're never gonna have the wedding, you're never gonna have the honeymoon. And so now, to be talking about it, and [for] it [to] be so embraced by folks... it's quite special.