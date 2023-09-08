Getty Images

Angus T. Jones is sporting a new look!

The former child star, who shot to fame on “Two and a Half Men,” is now sporting a bald look.

He was snapped with a freshly shaven head and a beard while taking his electric bike out for a spin in L.A.

Coleman-Rayner

The 29-year-old also donned a black T-shirt, shorts, and glasses for the outing.

He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since he exited the show in 2013.

At one point, Jones was the highest-paid child actor around, raking in $300,000 per episode. He famously left “Two and a Half Men” after he turned 18 because he said it conflicted with his religious beliefs.

Jones, however, returned for a cameo in the series finale, which aired in February 2015.