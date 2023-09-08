Celebrity News September 08, 2023
‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones Has a Dramatic New Look — See the Pic
Angus T. Jones is sporting a new look!
The former child star, who shot to fame on “Two and a Half Men,” is now sporting a bald look.
He was snapped with a freshly shaven head and a beard while taking his electric bike out for a spin in L.A.
The 29-year-old also donned a black T-shirt, shorts, and glasses for the outing.
He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since he exited the show in 2013.
At one point, Jones was the highest-paid child actor around, raking in $300,000 per episode. He famously left “Two and a Half Men” after he turned 18 because he said it conflicted with his religious beliefs.
Jones, however, returned for a cameo in the series finale, which aired in February 2015.
Afterward, he reportedly attended the University of Colorado Boulder.