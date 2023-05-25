‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones, 29, Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Getty Images

Angus T. Jones, who shot to fame as Jake Harper on “Two and a Half Men,” is all grown up!

The former child star, now 29, was photographed in Los Angeles on May 20 sporting a beard and glasses.

Jones looked casual as he stepped out in a red baseball cap worn backwards, gray T-shirt, and dark shorts.

He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since he exited the show in 2013.

At one point, Jones was the highest-paid child actor around, raking in $300,000 per episode. He famously left “Two and a Half Men” after he turned 18 because he said it conflicted with his religious beliefs.

Jones, however, returned for a cameo in the series finale, which aired in February 2015.