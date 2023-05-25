Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News May 25, 2023

‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones, 29, Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Getty Images
Angus T. Jones in 2009

Angus T. Jones, who shot to fame as Jake Harper on “Two and a Half Men,” is all grown up!

The former child star, now 29, was photographed in Los Angeles on May 20 sporting a beard and glasses.

Jones looked casual as he stepped out in a red baseball cap worn backwards, gray T-shirt, and dark shorts.

Coleman-Rayner

He has largely stayed out of the spotlight since he exited the show in 2013.

At one point, Jones was the highest-paid child actor around, raking in $300,000 per episode. He famously left “Two and a Half Men” after he turned 18 because he said it conflicted with his religious beliefs.

Jones, however, returned for a cameo in the series finale, which aired in February 2015.

Afterward, he reportedly attended the University of Colorado Boulder.

