Charlie Puth Engaged to GF Brooke Sansone

Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone are engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Puth wrote on Instagram, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

They celebrated their engagement in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Charlie proposed to Brooke with a pear-shaped diamond ring, which she flashed in the Instagram photos!

The news comes less than a year after they made it Instagram official.

Along with posting several photo booth pics, Charlie wrote, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”

In response to the Charlie’s post, Broke commented, “It’s national charlie day.”

Brooke posted the same photos, writing on her Instagram Story, “birthday boy” with a heart emoji.

In October, Puth revealed that he was “in love,” but didn’t reveal Brooke’s identity.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Charlie shared, “[She’s] someone that I grew up with.”

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere,” Charlie elaborated, “it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

He added, “She’s always been very, very nice to me. I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”