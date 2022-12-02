Charlie Puth Makes It Instagram Official with Brooke Sansone

It looks like Charlie Puth is ready to go public with his love life!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, Puth celebrated his 31st birthday by making it Instagram official with Brooke Sansone.

Along with several photo booth photos, Charlie wrote on Instagram, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”

In response to the Charlie’s post, Broke commented, “It’s national charlie day.”

Brooke posted the same photos, writing on her Instagram Story, “birthday boy” with a heart emoji.

In October, Puth revealed that he was “in love,” but didn’t reveal Brooke’s identity.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Charlie shared, “[She’s] someone that I grew up with.”

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere,” Charlie elaborated, “it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

He added, “She’s always been very, very nice to me. I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”