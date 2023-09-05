Jimmy Buffett’s Sister Reveals They Were Battling Cancer at the Same Time

Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett, 76, passed away on September 1 following a battle with a rare skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma. Now, his sister Laurie Buffett McGuane reveals she was battling pancreatic cancer at the same time.

She told People magazine, “Jimmy and I were diagnosed with cancer about the same time. It was four years ago and Jimmy was actually diagnosed first. When Jimmy found out [I had cancer] he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent time together outdoors, and she explained, “Jimmy and I became closer because of our cancers. We talked before and after our scans. We shared a club that nobody wants to join. I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it.”

Laurie, 74, added, “I rode my horse during my treatments and tried to continue with my life the same way Jimmy has done.”

The “Margaritaville” singer kept his battle private, but eventually was forced to miss shows due to the illness.

She said canceling shows was devastating for Buffett.

“Jimmy wanted to perform the shows that he had to cancel. He brought joy to so many. I am very emotional now. When Jimmy was in the world, I felt safe.”

Referring to her husband Tom McGuane, she continued, “Even though I have Tom, it will be a whole new thing for me to be without my brother Jimmy.”