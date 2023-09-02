Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Getty Images

Beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Friday at home, but no cause of death was offered.

According to a source with direct knowledge who spoke to TMZ, Buffett was diagnosed with skin dancer four years ago.

The cancer progressed to lymphoma, which eventually killed him. He had reportedly been in hospice care for the past week.

The source told TMZ of the skin cancer diagnosis, "He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively."

Buffett had canceled concerts in May and had been hospitalized, but specifics of his condition were previously unreported.

His empire was unique. Based around "Margaritaville," a 1977 soft rock song inspired by Key West, Florida, that extols the virtues of a beach-bum existence, his businesses included frozen drinks, restaurants like the Margaritaville Cafe, and resorts. He enjoyed a rabid fanbase that called themselves Parrotheads.

His mantra was, "Grow older, but not up."

Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and grew up there and in Alabama. He sailed as a boy, a formative experience that would shape his future life, and began to learn the guitar while attending Auburn University in Alabama.

Buffett released his first album in 1970. "Down to Earth" was an example of standard folk rock of the era, but Buffett's time in Key West as a first mate on a yacht and his visits to Saint Barts led to his development of an escapist, beach-life approach.

Several albums later, Buffett experienced tremendous success with the release of "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" (1977), which featured the runaway-hit single "Margaritaville." A Top 10 hit, it went on to rank among the RIAA's list of Songs of the Century. More importantly, it created a persona for Buffett that led to highly successful tours and his entire brand. It is often called the most lucrative song ever recorded.

Of his 29 studio albums, it took until 2004's "License to Chill" for Buffett to achieve a no. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In April, Buffett had announced a 30th studio album to be called "Equal Strain on All Parts," but the album remained unreleased at the time of his passing.

Buffett enjoyed a number of successful of compilation albums, including the best-selling "Songs You Know by Heart" (1985). The album contained all of the songs listed as among Buffett's "Big 8," tunes fans expected to hear at just about every live show. They were: "Margaritaville" (1977), "Come Monday" (1974), "Fins" (1979), "Volcano" (1979), "A Pirate Looks at Forty" (1974), "Cheeseburger in Paradise" (1978), "Why Don't We Get Drunk" (1973), and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" (1977).

In spite of his unparalleled success, Buffett only hit the U.S. Top 40 five times, and not since the '70s.

Buffett in 2018 brought "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical, to Broadway after a run in San Diego, New Orleans, Houston, and Chicago. It played 29 previews and 124 regular performances, but was sunk by so-so-reviews. It was his second venture into the form, after collaborating with novelist Herman Wouk in 1997 on a musical adaptation of his 1965 novel "Don't Stop the Carnival," which played Miami and resulted in an album of songs from the work in 1998.

Buffett played himself in dozens of films and on TV, perhaps most memorably in 2015's "Jurassic World."

Philanthropy was baked into Buffett's lifestyle, as were politics. He was an early and vocal advocate for marijuana legalization (a plane carrying himself, Bono and others was shot at by the Jamaican military on suspicion of drug smuggling, for which the island nation apologized), and he supported causes ranging from the Save the Manatee Club to hurricane relief.

He was also a major Democratic Party fundraiser and supporter.