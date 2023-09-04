Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth Lead Singer, Dies at 56

Getty Images

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth's lead singer, has died in hospice at 56, TMZ reports.

He had been suffering from liver failure brought on by alcoholism, and died at his Boise, Idaho, home Monday morning. He had also battled cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy.

TMZ reports Harwell died "peacefuly and comfortably," surrounded by loved ones.

Smash Mouth's official Twitter announced Harwell's passing late Monday morning, writing, "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy."

Harwell had not performed with the band since October 2021. After slurring his words and behaving erratically at a show, he announced he was retiring.

Born January 9, 1967, in Santa Clara, California, Harwell was the lead singer of Smash Mouth from 1994 until 2021. He and Paul De Lisle, who played bass, were the only consistent band members to span that entire period.

Smash Mouth released seven studio albums, from "Fush Yu Mang" in 1997 to "Magic" in 2012. Their biggest success came with 1999's "Astro Lounge," which is certified triple-platinum, buoyed by their iconic single "All Star" (1999), a no. 4 smash.

The band also hit big with "Then the Morning Comes" (1999) and their cover of the Neil Diamond-penned Monkees classic "I'm a Believer" (2001), featured in "Shrek."