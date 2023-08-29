‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Shawn Booth Reacts to Josh Seiter Death Hoax (Exclusive)

Instagram

For most of the past 24 hours, Bachelor Nation had been mourning what many believed was the shocking apparent suicide of Josh Seiter, just two weeks after his 36th birthday.

“Extra” was speaking with “The Bachelorette’s” Shawn Booth about the reports that his co-star had died, when news broke that Seiter was, in fact, alive.

In an Instagram video, Seiter said that his account had been hacked by someone playing a “cruel joke” and “mocking” his struggles with mental health.

Shawn was relieved, saying, “That’s great news, obviously… Wow, that’s insane, that’s absolutely crazy.”

He added, “That’s wild… I mean, people are sick too... it’s a relief for everybody.”