“The Bachelorette” alum Josh Seiter, 36, is alive!

On Monday, many were led to believe that Seiter had died after his death was announced on his Instagram.

The following day, Seiter gained access to his Instagram to debunk the reports.

In a video, he told his followers, “Hey guys, as you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked. For the last 24 hours, I have been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts. I’m sorry for all the pain they’ve caused when they made that post.”

Josh noted that he was going try to find out who hacked into his account, adding, “Again, I apologize for the confusion and I will update you as more facts come in.”

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Seiter’s death had been described as “unexpected.”

Just days before being hacked, Josh posted a smiling pic of himself, writing, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

In 2015, Seiter appeared on “The Bachelorette,” starring Kaitlyn Bristowe. He was sent home on the first week of the show.