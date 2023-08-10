Rapper Lil Tay Is NOT Dead!

Instagram

Lil Tay is speaking out, revealing she’s still alive — and so is her brother!

The death announcement was first made on Instagram, and now Tay says her account was “compromised by a 3rd party.”

She told TMZ in a statement, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

She added, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’"

The Instagram announcement had described her death as “unexpected” and claimed that “Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

The validity of the news came into question on Wednesday, when The New York Post reached out to her father Chris Hope, who would not comment on the story or confirm her death.

Lil Tay shot to fame on social media in 2017 as a little girl rapping, dropping expletives and flaunting cash. The Cut reported in 2019 that her brother Jason Tian was the “genius behind the curtain,” and had helped mold her career.

Just as quickly as she came on the scene, she disappeared from the spotlight in 2018 during a custody battle between her parents.