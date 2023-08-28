Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown is engaged again!

Last week, Brown’s boyfriend Adam Woolard popped the question at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee, People magazine reports.

Before going down on one knee, Adam arranged for Hannah’s family to be there for the engagement celebration.

She told People magazine, “I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on. We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

“(I loved) not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises,” Brown added.

Hannah thought they were going to the farm to support the owners’ Seth and Tori Bolt.

The Bolts were “honored” to play a major part in Hannah and Adam’s engagement. Seth and Tori said, “They've stayed at Bolt Farm Treehouse several times and it says a lot that we've become their special place. It's our greatest joy to help our guests create unforgettable experiences and memories that will last a lifetime."

Adam proposed with a ring from Ring Concierge. He dished, “I fell in love with the meaning. The 3 stones represent the past, present, and future. I love how our relationship started and I’m so excited for our future, but the biggest stone in the center represents where we are right now in the present, and that is always my favorite part of our relationship.”

Hannah and Adam met two years ago after connecting on a dating app.

As for how Adam knew that he wanted to marry Hannah, he revealed, “The weekend she met my family after a few months of dating. It was so effortless, like she had been a part of the family for years.”

Of his new fiancée, he gushed, “If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity. She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room.”

Hannah had sweet things to say about Adam, too. She shared, “I love his calming presence and big heart. And how he accepts and loves all versions of me…even the crazy version.”

Hannah was previously engaged to Jed Wyatt, who she met on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette.”

In 2019, “Extra” spoke with Hannah after they broke it off.

Brown revealed how she felt after learning in the press about Jed's girlfriend back home. She explained, “I just felt like my world kind of caved in,” adding that it was “really tough” when the article came out and she had to “process what happened.”

The couple broke up over the phone, and Hannah shared why she chose to take the high road and see him face to face during the live taping of “After the Final Rose.” She explained, “I've said my piece with Jed… have sobbed on the floor… I've been so mad and so angry, but he's already getting a lot of negativity because what happened was terrible… and traumatic… but I don't need to punish him anymore… and I do believe that he's sorry… So I wanted to allow him to speak on that.” She added, “It wasn't for me to go in there and just start bashing him because he doesn't need that from me.”