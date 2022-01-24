Bachelorette Hannah Brown & BF Adam Woolard Take the Next Step — Meet Their New Pup!

“Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard are puppy parents!

Hannah made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Wally Meets World,” as she introduced the Australian labradoodle to her followers through a series of adorable posts with Woolard and their new puppy.

Woolard also posted pics of the pup on his own Instagram under the caption, “Welcome home little buddy.”

This is definitely a big next step in their relationship with Brown commenting on Woolard’s post, “So glad you’re my doggie’s daddy,” and also referring to herself as “an official dog mom” on her Instagram story as she documented meeting Wally for the first time at the airport.

The new dog parents are obviously very happy with their new furry friend as the “Dancing with the Stars” alum has been sharing Wally’s series of firsts, from his first car ride, to his first walk on a leash to his first time at the beach. Brown even took a poll amongst her 2.5 million followers on whether or not to create Wally’s own profile.

In the meantime, the couple shared a recap of the pup’s first day on their respective Instagram stories with Hannah sharing, "First day with Wally has been so much better than I even expected. He's so awesome.” And Woolard chimed in saying, “Best boy. ... I know it's the first day but he's checked off all the boxes. He pooped on his poop pad!"

Other “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor” alums also chimed in on the couples’ post with Matt James reacting with screaming emojis while Andi Dorfman commented, "Adorable!!!!"