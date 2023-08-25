Getty/Backgrid

Sandra Bullock is grateful for those supporting ALS research after the heartbreaking loss of her partner Bryan Randall, sources tell People.

The insider reveals that Bullock has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing… She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”

The source also shared, "It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way.”

The ALS Association tells People that the organization received $50,000 “from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website.”

A spokesperson shared, "We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family. We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it."

Earlier this month, the family revealed Bryan had passed away, telling People, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The statement closed with, “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family."

Afterward, Sandra’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado posted on Instagram, “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

She continued, “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Gesine asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

In December 2021, Sandra opened up to “Extra” about her family life.

The actress, who is the mother of Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, revealed she’s the “bad cop most of the time,” while Bryan was the “treat guy.”

“If I wasn't [the bad cop], there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

She continued, “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.”