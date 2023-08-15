Getty/Instagram

Sandra Bullock was seen in Beverly Hills on Monday, marking her first appearance in public since the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

The 59-year-old looked serious as she drove her car with a small white dog on her lap. See the photos at DailyMail.com.

Earlier this month, Randall’s family shared the news of his death with People magazine, saying, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request”.

After news broke, Sandra’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado honored him with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Bullock-Prado shared a photo of Randall, writing, “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

She continued, “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Actress Octavia Spencer also paid tribute, sharing on Instagram, “My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

In December 2021, Sandra opened up to “Extra” about her family life.

The actress, who is the mother of Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, revealed she’s the “bad cop most of the time,” while Bryan was the “treat guy.”

“If I wasn't [the bad cop], there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

She continued, “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.”