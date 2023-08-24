Getty Images

Model Josephine Skriver, 30, is a mom for the first time!

On Thursday, Skriver announced the birth of her first child with husband Alexander DeLeon.

Alongside a pic of their baby girl holding onto an index finger, she revealed that they named her Aurora James.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In May, Josephine announced that she was expecting.

At the time, she posted pics of herself with a growing baby bump. She captioned the post, “2+1.”

Last month, Josephine and Alexander celebrated their baby’s impending arrival at a baby shower, thrown by Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio.

Instagram

She posted pics, writing, “Pink is our new favorite color. @bohnes 👶🏻💕😍 #babygirl #girldad also biggest shoutout to @jastookes & @sarasampaio for throwing us the cutest baby shower!!”

The pregnancy news came just a year after Josephine and Alexander tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair had been together since 2013. He finally popped the question in 2018.

The two were originally planning to get married in 2020, but were forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told People magazine, “It was a tough decision to make. When you wait for a moment your entire life and then have to postpone, it’s never easy. We debated it for weeks, trying everything we could to make it work. at the end of the day the safety of our friends and family was the most important.”