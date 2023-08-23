Getty Images

Singer Lizzo is going to take legal action against three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — who have sued her, accusing her of body shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a toxic work environment.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” her lawyer Marty Singer said, “Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

Singer also released never-before-seen photos of the performers “happily carousing backstage” after a cabaret show.

In a recent lawsuit, the dancers claimed that they were pressured to touch naked performers at a strip club in Amsterdam while on tour.

Singer argued, “These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit. A few weeks after the visit to Crazy Horse seen in the images, all three plaintiffs had a break and chose to reup and return for the third leg of Lizzo’s tour.”

Singer also brought attention to one of the dancers’ audition tapes for Lizzo’s series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” in which she praises the singer, saying, “I look up to her so much and I just want to follow in her footsteps…”

Singer went on, “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts. The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

The dancers’ legal team of Neama Rahmani and Ron Zambrano have responded to Singers’ latest comments. Rahmani said, “Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming. I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels so we have no plans to back down. Let’s see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media.”

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial. We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max ‘Love Lizzo’ documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much,” Rahmani added.

“Singer’s victim shaming doesn’t change any facts in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse. Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney. This strategy may have worked for the other abusers Singer has represented, but our clients remain steadfast and look forward to their day in court.”

Zambrano said, “We feel extremely confident in this case and expect to be filing additional lawsuits against Lizzo as more potential plaintiffs come forward sharing similar stories of harassment and abuse. We’ve heard from more than a dozen former employees and are currently reviewing their claims. Some of them will most certainly be actionable. Crystal, Noelle and Arianna stepped out of the shadows to share their stories and now others are feeling empowered to do the same.”

Lizzo recently fired back at the lawsuit, calling the allegations “unbelievable” and “outrageous.”

Lizzo wrote, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She insisted, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The 35-year-old asserted that while she takes her performances “seriously” and has “high standards,” it is never her intention “to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo continued, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

The star went on, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”