CBS

On Sunday, there were rumors that Adele walked out when Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

During Harry’s speech, the cameras caught Adele walking to the other side of Lizzo, sparking rumors.

Now, Lizzo, who sat next to Adele, is setting the record straight!

In a video posted by Lizzo, she documented the moment that Harry won.

As Harry was walking up to accept the award, Lizzo panned her phone on Adele, who said, “Why are you filming me for?”

Lizzo then pointed her camera back at Harry.

When Harry spoke onstage, it was clear that Adele did not leave. She was seen smiling while listening intently to his speech.