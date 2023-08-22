Getty Images

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s summer romance has everyone talking!

Now, a source tells People that Tom is Irina’s “dream guy” and that “she loves dating him.”

The insider adds that the 37-year-old model is “impressed with Tom.”

“They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” the source explained. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

Just last week, DailyMail.com reported Tom and Irina spent time together at Twenty Two Hotel in London, where they were spied leaving just five minutes apart.

Brady was in the U.K. to watch his team Birmingham City FC beat Leeds United 1-0.

The A-list couple had tongues wagging in July when they were photographed together in L.A.

At the time, Page Six reported the retired NFL player picked up the model from Hotel Bel-Air on a Friday night and gave her a ride to his L.A. home.

They left his house around 9:30 a.m. the next day and he gave Irina — who was wearing the same outfit as the day before — a ride back to the hotel.

Photos posted by Page Six show Brady and Shayk looking pretty chummy as they smile and laugh together. One pic of the pair inside Tom’s car seems to show the quarterback gently touching her face.

The romance reportedly started in June, when they saw each other at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Shayk made a “beeline” for Brady at the nuptials. Her rep, however, called the story “completely false.”

Both have had high-profile relationships in the past.

Tom and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan also share 15-year-old son Jack.

Irina previously dated Bradley Cooper for four years, but they broke up in 2019. The exes have one daughter, 6-year-old Lea.

She dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009-2015.