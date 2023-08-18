Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Divorce: 'I Will Be as Strong as I Can!'

Britney Spears is breaking her silence on her impending divorce from Sam Asghari — and she wants supporters to know she is doing okay!

In a Friday-night Instagram post, the pop princess wrote, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

She went on, "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Offering a glimpse into her troubled conservatorship, she admitted, "If I wasn't my dad's strong solder, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed my family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally ... not under conditions !!!"

Wrapping up on a positive note, Britney revealed, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"

Britney's confessional post comes after the revelation that the couple had a surprising prenup.

Sources tell TMZ that Britney does not need to cut Sam a check or pay him spousal support — he would be required to walk away with neither, provided their prenup is not renegotiated.

He does, however, get to keep his cars and any gifts Britney has given him.

Insiders say there is also an "extensive confidentiality clause,” so Asghari can’t talk about their marriage.

TMZ points out that if Sam challenges the prenup, then that confidentiality clause will be void. So far, he’s asking for spousal support and attorney fees.

Sources say because Sam has a lot of inside knowledge about Britney’s life, the pop star will likely pay him. They expect the check to be several hundred thousand with an NDA attached that would require him to pay the money back if he breaks the contract.