Britney Spears had a wild weekend with her “fav boys”… that included one man licking her leg!

The pop star, who is in the midst of a divorce from Sam Asghari, posted a video from her night out on Instagram, explaining she had to pivot after her plans went awry.

The video shows Britney in a sexy green dress, white boots, and sunglasses as a man kneels on the ground and holds her leg just below the knee and begins licking it. The video then cuts to four shirtless men smiling and holding Britney for a photo op.

Spears explained in the comments, “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on.”

She continued, “So what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Just hours earlier, Britney shared a video of herself rolling around in bed topless in pink panties and black boots to Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You.”

Meanwhile, Spears broke her silence Friday night on her impending divorce from Sam — and let supporters know she is doing okay!

The pop princess wrote, "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

She went on, "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

Offering a glimpse into her troubled conservatorship, she admitted, "If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that's when I needed my family the most !!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally ... not under conditions !!!"

Wrapping up on a positive note, Britney revealed, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"