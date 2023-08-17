Keanu Reeves on Reuniting with Band Dogstar for Album & Tour (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is shifting from mega movie star to Dogstar, reuniting with his alt rock band for their first album in nearly two decades and a tour!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with Keanu, vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse to talk about their reunion and new song “Everything Turns Around.”

Why is now the perfect time to get back together?

Reeves said, “Because it was exciting to play music together. And there was a consensus from all of us that... ‘Yeah, this feels cool. And we're doing some cool stuff. Let's play. Let's write and make a record and let's play some shows.’”

The trio, who just performed their first headlining show in two decades at L.A.’s famed Roxy, are releasing more music this fall.

Keanu said, “On October 6 ,the band Dogstar is releasing their first album in 20 years called ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.’”

As for the tour, he revealed, “We're doing a West Coast tour in August — about 12 to 14 dates — and then hopefully touring again near the end of the year, maybe a little more Mid or East Coast.”

The guys have had their fair share of fun over the last 20 years.

Robert dished, "We would sort of get together over the years and we'd always sort of play and just mess around."

Keanu added, "We were trying to write new songs for the hope of making a new record, which we did."

What’s it going to be like hitting the road together? The band agreed Robert would be the most efficient packer, but don’t expect these guys to eat healthy.