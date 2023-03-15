Keanu Reeves on a Possible Tom Cruise Team-Up! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Keanu Reeves suited up for the NYC special screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

“Extra” spoke with Reeves, who dished on the movie and praised fellow action star Tom Cruise!

Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in his action movies. Keanu commented, “He’s just amazing… He’s just incredible, what he does.”

Of the possibility of an onscreen team-up, Keanu said, “I don’t know. Maybe, we could be side-by-side with a common goal.”

While Reeves leaves many of the stunts to the professionals, he tries to do “as much as I can” with the action scenes in the latest “John Wick” film.

As for what makes him keep coming back to his “John Wick” character, Keanu revealed, “I like playing his grief…. I like his humor… I like that he gets knocked down, but he gets back up again.”

Reeves also reacted to the news that a German scientist named fungus-killing bacteria after him, saying, “It’s pretty surreal.”

Keanu also clarified the meaning of the Rolex watches he gifted his stunt team with the inscription “The John Wick Five” — which some thought might allude to a fifth movie.

He said, “It wasn’t about ‘Chapter 5.’ I trained with a group of people who were very special to me.”