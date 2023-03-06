Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is back in action as that legendary hitman in “John Wick: Chapter 4”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Keanu on the rigorous training for the movie and doing some pretty wild car stunt sequences!

He shared, “It takes a lot of practice. Anybody could do it — you just gotta practice. I got to drive cars around, some sliding, drifting, 180s, 270s.”

As for the training, Reeves commented, “I’ve been basically doing a year of my life, practicing, movie Judo and movie Jiu Jitsu and movie weapon manipulations, I’ve gotten a chance to be a little better at it, just through experience and through the teachers that I’ve had.”

He admitted, “There are some real stakes here, where things could have gone wrong and gratefully, they didn’t.”

According to Keanu, the “John Wick” franchise is relatable, thanks to how they address “family, brotherhood… freedom, rules, consequences, fighting back, [and] revolution.”

Reeves loves his character for his “anger,” “determination,” and his “grief.”

Will this fourth movie be the end of the franchise? Keanu answered, “It’s up to the audience.”