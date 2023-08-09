‘Botched’ Star Terry Dubrow Suffered Ministroke, Wife Heather Saved His Life

Getty

Heather Dubrow to the rescue!

Dr. Terry Dubrow revealed he experienced a ministroke and that it was his wife Heather’s insistence that he seek medical care that saved his life.

Heather noticed something was wrong when the “Botched” star began slurring his speech while having dinner with her and their son at the Ivy in Los Angeles last week. Even though it was for “less than a minute,” Heather instructed their son to call 911. TMZ reports the plastic surgeon was annoyed as he felt “fine.” After paramedics checked his vital signs, he was given the all-clear.

However, that wasn’t good enough for Heather, who insisted Terry be taken to a hospital. The doctor, however, refused and “hopped out” of the ambulance before the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star called an Uber to take them home.

On the ride home, Heather called her husband’s friends to inform them of what had just happened, who in turn called and convinced him to go to the hospital.

After doctors ran tests, they discovered Terry had suffered a TIA (transient ischemic attack), which means there was a temporary lack of blood flow to the brain, causing numbness in the arms, dizziness, and confusion.

The doctor also has a hole in his heart — a patent foramen ovale — that did not properly close up after birth. A blood clot went through that PFO, traveling to his brain and causing the ministroke.