Heather Dubrow's Youngest Child, 12, Comes Out as Trans: 'Ace, We Love You'
Heather Dubrow, formerly of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," made a highly personal family announcement on Instagram Saturday — her youngest child, 12, identifies as trans.
Alongside a stunning image of a tranquil beach with the name "ACE" written in the sand, she wrote, "It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️ Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️."
The post was immediately flooded with confused comments, support, and criticism.
Andy Cohen offered applause emojis. Others to chime in with love and support include Daisy Fuentes, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Heather Rae El Moussa, with many commenters praising Dubrow for allowing her son to be who he is, and also for not delving too deeply into what she called "his own story."
Heather, 54, and husband Terry, 64, have four children. Along with Ace, they are the parents of twins Nick and Max, 19, and Kat, 16.