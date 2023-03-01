‘RHOA’ Stars Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are calling it quits after eight years of marriage.

People reports they both filed for divorce — about an hour apart — on Monday in Georgia.

Pittman explained in an exclusive statement to People, "Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

TMZ adds, Drew and Ralph, both 37, call the marriage "irretrievably broken," but Sidora says she "reserves the right to add additional ground for divorce."

She lists their separation date as February 23, while Ralph lists it as February 19.

According to TMZ, Pittman is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 5. He is also the father of Josiah, 11, from a previous relationship.

TMZ also makes it sound like Ralph does not want to pay spousal support, while confirming he wants to keep his Porsche Taycan and 2018 Cadillac, and intends on Drew keeping her 2021 Cadillac. No word yet on whether they have a home or other assets to split.

The couple, who wed in August 2014, have had their ups and downs.

One incident that played out on “RHOA,” involved Ralph texting with an assistant.

She said during the episode, "Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me. I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home."

Ralph confirmed during the show that the woman had been fired. He also tried to make it up to Sidora with a special date night.

"Sometimes I can be an asshole, but the thing about is, I love you," Pittman told her. "I want to be the best husband, the best provider."