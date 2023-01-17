NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Reveals 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Heart Attack and Stroke

Getty Images

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt is focusing on his health in a big way!

Brentt suffered a heart attack and stroke in October at just 23 years old.

Since the health emergency, he has lost a considerable amount of weight, revealing on Instagram he’s down 100 lbs.

“Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he wrote alongside of a carousel of pictures.

The images showed off his slimmed-down figure in a red tracksuit, with the last one a side-by-side highlighting his progress.

Back in October, NeNe opened up about Brentt’s condition on Instagram.

She said at the time, “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23. He’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

Leakes insisted he “doesn’t drink or do drugs,” and that doctors were running tests to determine the cause.

Thankfully, in November, Brentt was released from the hospital. NeNe shared on Instagram Stories at the time, “Yay! You’re walking out. I’m so happy for you!”

She added, “Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah! Home just in time for the holidays.”