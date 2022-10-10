Celebrity News October 10, 2022

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt, 23, Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke (Report)

Instagram

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt, 23, is counting his blessings after suffering a medical emergency.

TMZ reports Brentt suffered a heart attack and stroke in Atlanta earlier in October.

Fortunately, Brentt survived after being rushed to a hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

The news comes a year after Brentt’s father Gregg died from cancer.

NeNe has not commented on her son’s major health scare.

