Celebrity News October 10, 2022
NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt, 23, Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke (Report)
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt, 23, is counting his blessings after suffering a medical emergency.
TMZ reports Brentt suffered a heart attack and stroke in Atlanta earlier in October.
Fortunately, Brentt survived after being rushed to a hospital and is now on the road to recovery.
The news comes a year after Brentt’s father Gregg died from cancer.
Getty Images
NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dies After Cancer BattleView Story
NeNe has not commented on her son’s major health scare.