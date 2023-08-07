Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Red-Hot Romance & More Celeb Summer Love!

Getty Images

“Extra” is counting down the top celeb couples heating up the summer!

Who’s hotter than Tom Brady and Irina Shayk? The answer is… nobody.

First spotted together last month getting flirty in the front seat of his Rolls in Bel-Air, they’ve been keeping a low profile ever since.

Irina’s got a thing for footballers… before she started seeing Bradley Cooper she was linked to Cristiano Ronaldo. And there is no question Brady has got a thing for models. Irina walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk and, of course, so did Tom’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong, too.

People magazine reports they have been together in Europe, where Brad’s filming his Formula 1 racing movie. He talked to Sky Sports about making the film, revealing, “I’m a little giddy right now, I gotta say.”

She also attended his birthday party and they spent New Year’s Eve together in Mexico, People’s Senior Movie News Editor Nigel Smith tells us.

There are also reports they spent part of the summer at his Chateau Miraval in France.

Smith adds, “Sources say that when people see them together it is clear that they’re really into each other and that they are just going really, really strong.”

While Brad is playing a race car driver, Shakira may actually be dating one!

The Colombian singer has reportedly been seeing British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton. Rumor has it the two even spent time at her private villa in Spain.

Then there is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Could they be tying the knot before autumn?