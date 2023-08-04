KristinaAlice/Instagram

Ethan Dolan is officially off the market!

The YouTuber recently popped the question to girlfriend Kristina Alice after three years of dating.

Kristina revealed the news on Instagram, writing "The most special day of my life." In the July 31 post, Alice and Dolan are seen hugging.

Ethan, who rose to fame alongside his twin brother Grayson Dolan for their comedy videos, received tons of well-wishes from fellow influencers.

"Still crying so incredibly happy for u 2," Sydney Serena commented, while YouTuber Ricky Dillion wrote, “WOW CONGRATS!!!!”

The couple first met when Kristina appeared as Ethan’s love interest in a 2018 music video for Cub Sport’s “Hawaiian Party.” In a July 2020 video posted to his YouTube channel, Dolan confirmed they were in a “committed relationship.”

Kristina said in a November 2020 interview on the “Deeper with the Dolan Twins” podcast that she “definitely” saw herself married to Ethan in five years.

The Australian influencer even spoke about having kids with Dolan, noting that they each have twins on both sides of their families, and that she would be surprised if she was “the one who gets triplets.”

"But how amazing would that be?" said Grayson.