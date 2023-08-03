Dennis Quaid on Overcoming Addiction & Finding Love with Wife Laura (Exclusive)

Dennis Quaid made a name for himself acting in movies like “Breaking Away,” “The Big Easy,” and “Great Balls of Fire!”

Now, after a nearly 50-year career and intense battles with addiction, Dennis’s faith has returned him to his first love — making music.

“I spent a couple years physically recovering from all that,” Dennis told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on his battle with substance abuse. Now, Quaid is looking back on his spiritual journey with his soul-stirring new gospel album “Fallen: A Gospel Album for Sinners,” which dropped last week.

Why now? “It's a calling, I guess,” Dennis replied.

As for how much faith has shaped the actor’s life, Quaid says, “It’s always been there.”

“Sometimes the lights were off,” he said. “Or I was running away from it a lot. I tried to do it my way for so long with other things you're looking to fill that hole with. I was addicted to cocaine for quite a while. I went into rehab for that and got clear of that. They say you need a higher power to overcome that.”

Dennis reflects on his addiction in the song “On My Way to Heaven.”

“I had a band back then and it was the night that we were performing at the Palace Theatre in Hollywood and we got a record deal, but we broke up because I was just a mess,” Dennis explained.

He continued, “I went home and really had this white-light experience and I saw myself continuing down this road and being either dead or in jail or losing anything I really cared about. So, I checked myself into rehab and gutted through it.”

Divorced three times, Quaid, who currently stars on the Max hit “Full Circle,” has found his rock in wife Laura, telling “Extra” she is an answered prayer.

“God is in my wife and I's relationship," Dennis said, “and it's another thing that I never really had before.”

“She and I have such a beautiful relationship, and we pray together.”