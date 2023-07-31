Tori Kelly Leaves Hospital After Blood Clots Scare

Getty Images

Tori Kelly is recovering after being hospitalized in the ICU for blood clots last week.

TMZ reports the singer was discharged from L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Monday.

Sources tell the outlet Tori will continue to be monitored regularly and that it is still reportedly unclear what led to Kelly developing blood clots in both her legs and lungs.

The singer’s husband André Murillo, to whom she’s been wed since 2018, shared an update on Tori’s condition via his Instagram story Saturday.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way,” he wrote.

“I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard but God is bigger than my fears. I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing much better and I believe you all have something to do with that ❤️,” the post continued.

Kelly also took to social media Saturday, sharing handmade cards André made her on behalf of their dogs Dobby and Frodo, and which included painted paw prints.

“Love you mom!!! Get better soon,” the note read.

Kelly, 30, was hospitalized in the ICU on July 24 due to blood clots.

On July 27, Tori spoke out on Instagram about her “scary few days.”

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Her new album “Tori” dropped on July 28. Kelly revealed to her fans her disappointment over not being able to celebrate her new music.