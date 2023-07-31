‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Getty Images

Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco on “Euphoria,” has died at just 25, reports TMZ.

His family confirmed the news, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The statement continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His loved ones closed with, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."