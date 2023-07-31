Paul Reubens: Stars Pay Tribute to Pee-wee Herman Actor

Getty Images

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, 70, died Sunday following a secret battle with cancer.

Now, some of his most famous fans are paying tribute.

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted, “Paul Reubens was like no one else — a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Guillermo del Toro posted, “One of the patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities.”

Tim Burton, who directed "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" at the start of his career, wrote on Instagram, "Shocked and saddened. I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him."

E.G. Daily, who played Dottie in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," tweeted:

Paul, the Pee Wee to my Dottie.

I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you.

Thoughtful, kind, brilliant and loved.

R.I.P

My sweet friend.

Love you xx EG /Dottie@peeweeherman pic.twitter.com/JpHztM6lTx — RealEGDaily (@RealEGDaily) July 31, 2023 @RealEGDaily

Conan O’Brien shared, “No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”

Paul Feig called the news “devastating” and “heartbreaking,” writing, “Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul.”

Comedian Dane Cook wrote, “Paul Reubens was a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here.”

Natasha Lyonne, who made her TV debut on "Pee-wee's Playhouse" at 6, tweeted, “Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Sandra Bernhard, a memorable guest on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," wrote that Reubens was "a genius" and called his children’s show "a subversive revelation, he was light years ahead of the curve in very interesting creative times. & those times are distinctly gone forever."

Mark Hamill tweeted, "We loved you right back, Paul... & can't thank you enough for the lifetime of laughter!"

Morgan Fairchild tweeted, "I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, Paul Reubens!! He kept canceling lunch and offers to get together, but I had no idea he was suffering so much. My love and white light to him and his family."

Holly Robinson Peete tweeted, "This is just absolutely crushing. I loved Paul, a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman so much. My brother, mother and I have known him for decades. He always brightened my day with messages of support and love and laughter. I completely respect his decision to keep this cancer private. It just breaks my heart not to be able to say goodbye. I love you, Paul what an awesome life. Thank you for Everything!! You were a GIANT."

"SNL" alum Laraine Newman wrote, "Paul and I first met in 1973 at Cal Arts. We remained friends for the next 50 years. Not day to day. Just the kind of friend that you can text out of nowhere or have a 3 hour lunch with. And don’t get me started on the birthday texts-he sent them ALL DAY. I feel sick.”

Questlove wrote on Instagram, "Man. Of my 80s teen years, I’ve prolly seen maybe 2 other films slightly more than I seen #PeeWeesBigAdventure ——I mean on #ThatSite I’ve used ‘…& knitting & knitting….’ umpteenth times to emphasize a never ending story. I mean man. This dude was one of the most beautiful coolest dudes EVER man. There is a certain amount of us that thought we were in an exclusive club because this mofo would never let Christmas or a birthday go by without acknowledging it. And his music tales and concerts he went to all those stories. Even our (@qls) friendship with #AleeWillis got sparked off with him when it was Paul who told me who authored the lyrics to Earth Wind & Fire’s ‘September’——-he told me how influential her personal design taste helped inform the house design of Pee Wee’s Playhouse (we visited before she passed and it’s pop culture heaven). Paul was one in a million. Always made you feel like no matter what you did it was important (he gave NOTES on the Elvis Costello lp lol!!!)——this dude was one of the kindest amazing humans ever. I’m really sad about this. I’m also expecting to hear kind blowing stories of his generosity & his humor from all of his friends. Thank you Paul (@PeeWeeHerman) some of my best jokes were authored by you when I was a kid. Rest In Power Paul!”

Jack White wrote on Instagram, "The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place. Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life. I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.”

Katey Sagal posted on Instagram, "Oh my sweet Paul❤️I’m am speechless...."

Alec Mapa took to Instagram to write, "Genius @peeweeherman aka Paul Reubens. My favorite scene in “Big Top Pee Wee” is when he magically turns a bunch of grumpy old people and turns them into giggling excited children. That’s what he did. Pee Wee Herman was high art that crossed all boundaries. I’m so sad today. There will never be another."