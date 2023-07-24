Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized with Blood Clots (Report)

Tori Kelly, 30, is hospitalized and in an ICU, TMZ reports.

A source tells the site she has blood clots near vital organs and that the singer’s condition is “really serious.”

Insiders tell TMZ a scary situation unfolded Sunday night while the “Nobody Love” singer was having dinner with friends in downtown L.A. Her heart reportedly started racing and she passed out “for a while.”

Her friends wanted the Grammy winner taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — not a hospital downtown — so they didn’t call an ambulance. Instead, they drove her to the hospital themselves.

Now, she’s in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai and has been in and out of consciousness. Sources say clots were found in her legs and lungs and doctors are working to find out if any are near her heart.