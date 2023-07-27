Health & Beauty July 27, 2023
Kylie Jenner Confesses She Did Have a Boob Job and Now Regrets It
Kylie Jenner, 25, is opening up about past plastic surgery.
Jenner always maintained that she’d only used cosmetic treatments like fillers, but now she’s admitted to having a boob job.
On “The Kardashians” Season 3 finale, Kylie opened up to friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou about her regrets over the breast augmentation, which she had at 19 in 2017.
Khloé Kardashian Reacts to ‘Face Transplant’ RumorsView Story
During the conversation, she said, “Also, you know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of like having Stormi, not thinking I would like have a child when I was 20, like they were still healing.”
She insisted, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”
The reality star offered advice to anyone thinking about having the procedure, recommending they “wait until after you have children.”
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Hater Asks ‘Do You Miss Your Old Face?’View Story
She added, “Obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”
Kylie called Stormi “the most beautiful thing ever,” saying she wants to be “the best example for her.”
“I just I wish I could like be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything,” Jenner said.