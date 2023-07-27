Kylie Jenner, 25, is opening up about past plastic surgery.

Jenner always maintained that she’d only used cosmetic treatments like fillers, but now she’s admitted to having a boob job.

On “The Kardashians” Season 3 finale, Kylie opened up to friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou about her regrets over the breast augmentation, which she had at 19 in 2017.

During the conversation, she said, “Also, you know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of like having Stormi, not thinking I would like have a child when I was 20, like they were still healing.”

She insisted, “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

The reality star offered advice to anyone thinking about having the procedure, recommending they “wait until after you have children.”

She added, “Obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”

Kylie called Stormi “the most beautiful thing ever,” saying she wants to be “the best example for her.”