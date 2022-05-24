Khloé Kardashian Reacts to ‘Face Transplant’ Rumors

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has always been open about her cosmetic surgery, and now she’s taking on wild rumors that she’s had a “face transplant.”

During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, Khloé revealed, “It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

Kardashian clarified, “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know… I don’t care to lie about it.”

The 37-year-old went on, “But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why,” going on to joke, “That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”

One thing that does get under Khloé’s skin is the comparisons, “Either with… the old me versus what I look like now… or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, ‘You guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,’” she added, “Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”

Speaking of online rumors, Kardashian blasted speculation that O.J. Simpson is her biological father. “Come up with a new thing. I get it,” she said, laughing.

The star of “The Kardashians” also dished on her exes in the far-reaching interview, including Tristan Thompson, who has revealed he fathered a child with someone else while dating Khloé.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True, and Kardashian explained, “She FaceTimes him every night and it’s just very, like, cordial. There’s just not drama. Like, to me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about?… I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts and that’s enough for me.”

She added, “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.” She called him a “good person” but not a “good partner.”

The 37-year-old added, “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

As far as his latest cheating scandal goes, she shared, “I found out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part.” Confirming that sister Kim told her the news, she said of finding out that way, “All of it is f**ked up, but can there be a little respect?”

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Lamar Odom recently made headlines when he praised her on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

She said they haven’t seen each other in years, but did say, “I'm happy for Lamar. He looks like he's in a really good place. I think it's so sweet that he says such nice things about me. And not to be, like, arrogant, but I wouldn't expect him not to say anything nice about me. Like, I don't know... We’ve been cool with one another, so I don't expect anything negative, but sometimes people jump on that bandwagon just for attention. And I'm proud that he's not doing that.”

Is she ready to find love again? The star said, “I feel like if I meet someone, like, organically, I don’t know. I’m not on any apps and not that I’m, like, against it. I just can’t see myself really… I like energy. I feel like any photo I see, I’m just going to be like, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing.’ Like, I just think I’m going to be super judgy.”

Back in April, “Extra’s” Katie Krause asked Khloé if she would ever consider being on “The Bachelorette.”

Khloé wasn’t so sure, explaining, “I don't think I can do that just because they're so invested and they're, like, making out with everyone. I don't know if I have the heart to do that and then I have to… not give someone a rose. That’s so mean. I’m like an everyone-gets-invited-to-the-birthday-party type of girl. So I don't think I'm built for 'The Bachelorette.'”