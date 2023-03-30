Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Hater Asks ‘Do You Miss Your Old Face?’

Khloé Kardashian is hitting back at the haters!

The star posted her workout routine on Instagram and then responded to some comments.

One person asked Kardashian, who has been candid about getting a nose job, “Do you miss your old face?” and Khloé shot back, “No.”

Another user asked, “Try without a filter,” and KoKo asked, "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?”

Meanwhile, Kardashian gave a detailed description of her workout in the caption, which included rowing, bicep curls, deadlifts, and more.

She later commented on the post herself, writing, “Trying to explain these workout moves is a workout in its own right 😂.”

One fan appreciated the workout, writing, "Thanks for sharing your routine! Def going to try it."

The 38-year-old reality star responded, "That makes me so happy you're gonna try it! I'll definitely post more of this stuff if you guys like it."