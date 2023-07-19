Getty Images

Tupac Shakur’s death investigation is back in the news nearly 30 years after the rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to “Extra” that a search warrant was served on Monday in connection with the case.

The police said in a statement, “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to 8 News Now, police were searching for “personal notes, photos and other documents related to the rapper’s death.”

Now, TMZ reports the home belonged to Paula Clemons, the wife of Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Keefe D, allegedly a former Crip, has been vocal about Tupac’s murder and released the book “Compton Street Legend” in 2019.

TMZ says Keefe D claims he’s the uncle of Orlando Anderson, a longtime suspect in the case. Orlando denied any wrongdoing and was later killed in a gang shooting in 1998.

The crime occurred September 7, 1996. Tupac, 25, had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was sitting in a black BMW with Suge Knight, of Death Row Records, when they were attacked by someone in a white Cadillac.

Tupac was shot four times and spent six days in a hospital before he died.

TMZ reports that there is surveillance footage of Shakur, Knight and others jumping Anderson, Keefe D and their crew in Vegas that night, and that many thought Anderson organized a revenge killing after the Tyson fight.

Shakur is a legend in the music world. ABC News reports he sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

In April, Snoop Dogg stepped out for the premiere of “Dear Mama,” the five-part docuseries that explored the powerful bond between Tupac and his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.