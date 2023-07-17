Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Marry in Hungary (Report)

Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot in Hungary, according to local news media.

Bors Online posted photos of Barbara in a wedding gown and veil, revealing they married just outside of Budapest.

Last month, Dylan and Barbara confirmed their engagement after five years together.

They told V magazine that Dylan popped the question in September 2022.

Dylan’s twin brother Cole, who was slated to be the best man, interviewed the couple for the story, which included a wedding-themed photo shoot.

The couple opened up about saying “I do” in her native Hungary, and Palvin said, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Sprouse added, “It’s gonna be a big event, with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too. I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit. Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions.”

Palvin shared some Hungarian wedding traditions, revealing, “There’s this fun little part where the groomsmen kidnap the bride and the bridesmaids put Dylan to the test to see if he really deserves me,” she said. “He has to do challenges to get me back and then he has to find me.”

Dylan replied, “That’s amazing. And the challenges…?”

She shared, “They’re usually silly. Like drinking out of your shoe, dancing, beatboxing — whatever the girls feel is necessary for you to prove your love.”

Cole also asked how they felt about marriage, and Dylan replied, “For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner.”