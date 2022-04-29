Dylan Sprouse Got Totally Ripped — See the Pics

Instagram

Dylan Sprouse has been on a health kick! The actor just revealed he’s totally ripped.

Sprouse shared a video of himself flexing at the gym, along with a series of photos showing off his toned physique. The former child star is shirtless in a few of the pics, and he’s wrapped in a towel in one of them.

Dylan explained in the caption, “Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head. This is my meat head post.”

The star added, “Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet.”

Friends and fans took to the comments to praise his efforts, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, who went through his own transformation in recent years. Patrick wrote, “Lfg!”

The post comes weeks after he stepped out with his twin brother Cole Sprouse for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where the “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” stars posed together on the red carpet. Dylan also brought a date to the soirée, longtime girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

