Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Pavin Confirm Engagement!

Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Pavin are getting married after five years together.

They just revealed in V magazine that Dylan popped the question in September 2022.

Dylan’s twin brother Cole, who will also serve as best man, interviewed the couple for the story, which included a wedding-themed photo shoot.

Cole asked how they felt about marriage, and Dylan replied, “For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance.”

Cole teased, “Why? Is it because you can’t dance? At all?” Dylan answered, “I’m not a good dancer. And I’m nervous about remembering the steps.”

As for Barbara, she said, “I’m really not nervous about getting married. I think the engagement stressed me more than the wedding. I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there. I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

The couple will get married in her native Hungary, and Pavin said, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Sprouse added, “It’s gonna be a big event, with both of our parents meeting for the first time,

too. I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit. Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions.”

Pavin shared some Hungarian wedding traditions too, revealing, “There’s this fun little part where the groomsmen kidnap the bride and the bridesmaids put Dylan to the test to see if he really deserves me,” she said. “He has to do challenges to get me back and then he has to find me.”

Dylan replied, “That’s amazing. And the challenges…?”

She shared, “They’re usually silly. Like drinking out of your shoe, dancing, beatboxing — whatever the girls feel is necessary for you to prove your love.”

They also opened up about when they first started dating.

Barbara shared, “We’ve been dating for five years, officially, but we actually met like eight months before at an event. That was just a short interaction and then I ghosted him for six months until I got myself back into the picture.