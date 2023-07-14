Getty

Erin Andrews is a proud new mother!

The sportscaster and her husband, retired NHL player Jarret Stoll, welcomed baby Mack via surrogate a few weeks ago.

“I want the connection with him,” she told the “Today” show Friday. “I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him. I want to make up for lost time.”

The road to motherhood wasn’t always an easy ride for the sportscaster.

"It was 10 years of hell," she told Today.com, describing the journey she and Stoll went through to become parents.

Andrews was always candid about her nine-year struggle with infertility, telling “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Friday that she spoke out in the hopes of helping people going through the same thing feel less alone.

"I felt like if I could be a voice, just somebody people could look at and be like, ‘She's going through it, too,’ it would help the whole process for all of us."

In 2021, the former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host penned an essay for Facebook Bulletin in which she confessed to IVF being “a time-consuming and emotionally draining process.”

“This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me,” she wrote. “I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

Erin also went on to share how the "the entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body."

"You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part,” she continued.

“It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish."

The couple ended up experiencing a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

“We lost twins via surrogacy and that was really hard,” she told Today.com. “I really struggled mentally. I didn’t handle it very well ... I kind of tried to push it aside and act like everything was okay."

Andrews also reflected on the birth of her son, and how close she became to the surrogate.

"Right before [Mack] came, she asked to hold my hand. So, I grabbed her hand, I saw the tear coming down her face, and he came fast. My man was ready... Hence, he's got a good little head on him. He was fast and they just gave him to her and put him on her and cleaned him up, and then gave him to us. It was just like, 'Hello, how are you?’” she told Today.com.

Andrews also told the outlet she and Stoll are finding their sports lives blending into their parenthood, describing their competitiveness with one another.

“He’s better at burping, I’m better at swaddling.”

She added, “We have a competitive household with Jarret and myself. I’ll do the diaper. ‘Cause we both wanna nail it better than each other. If he starts peeing through his diaper, I'll say, 'I got it, I got it,' because I want to [do it] better than him."

What does unite the couple is their adoration for baby Mack. In a photo shown on “Today,” the new parents are seen doting over their newborn.