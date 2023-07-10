Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll Welcome Baby via Surrogate

Erin Andrews is a mother!

The sportscaster and her husband, Jarret Stoll, are the new proud parents of a baby boy they welcomed via surrogate, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports the baby was born two weeks ago and is named Mack.

In June, the couple, who got married in 2017, had a baby shower at Harriet’s in West Hollywood to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their first child together.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” host has been very vocal of her nearly decade-long fertility journey and her experience with IVF. In 2021, she penned essay for Facebook Bulletin in which she confessed to IVF being “a time-consuming and emotionally draining process.”

“This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me,” she wrote. “I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

Erin also went on to share how the "the entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body."

"You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part,” she continued.

“It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish."

Erin explained she hoped that by sharing her story, other would feel less alone in the process.