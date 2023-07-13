TLC

TLC’s hit series “Sister Wives” is back for a highly anticipated new season that promises to give viewers an even more in-depth look into the lives of the Brown family.

This season will highlight the Browns’ continued journey to find balance between their new paths and the needs of their fracturing polygamist family.

Kody is still dealing with the fallout from his divorce with Christine and is struggling in many of his other relationships. Christine, however, is enjoying being single, taking trips and celebrating as she learns to love who she is on her own.

Meanwhile, Robyn, the only wife secure in her marriage, is heartbroken that her dream of a happy polygamist family is falling apart. Meri will make a life-changing decision this season and Kody will find himself in hot water with Janelle.

A press release from TLC says the upcoming season “captures the family’s emotional roller coaster,” adding, “Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.”