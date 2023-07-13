Lola Consuelos Talks Famous Parents, Nepo Babies & Her Music Career (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lola Consuelos is all grown up and launching her music career!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Lola, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, about her music and her famous parents.

Mel asked, “Why do you love music so much?”

Lola, who will drop her new single called "Divine Timing" on Friday, explained, “I kind of just fell into it. I was in chorus in high school. We were able to do solo concerts and I always chose Amy Winehouse and I loved it so much and I was like, ‘I’m going to take this and I’m going to run with it.’”

The 22-year-old, describing her sound, said, “It’s a bit soulful, R&B… My mind is always in 5,000 different places at once. I’m always willing to try new genres.”

She’s running toward her music dreams at the perfect time, having just graduated from NYU.

Mel asked about her famous parents and if she felt extra pressure, given who they are.

Lola replied, “There are times that I might think… ‘What are other people going to say about this?’ especially because ‘nepo baby’ has become such a huge thing… There is no correlation to the stress of what I feel and of what they do because they’re not in the music industry. Thank God!”

And how is it having her mom and dad co-hosting “Live!” together?

“I’m so happy for them! They started working together — that’s how they met. I’m really happy for them. I sadly don’t watch it, but yeah.”

Praising her for “keeping it real,” Mel asked if there were times she had to call her parents and ask them to “cut it back,” in terms of things they were doing or talking about on TV>